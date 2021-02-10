Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.