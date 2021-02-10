JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $542.00

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 542 ($7.08) and last traded at GBX 538.40 ($7.03), with a volume of 27233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The company has a market cap of £513.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L)’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

