JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) a C$14.00 Price Target

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) received a C$14.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

Shares of TSE AGI traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.47. The company had a trading volume of 356,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,553. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.52.

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at C$105,640.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

