JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

