JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 1,493,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $300.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $260,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 436,426 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Roche by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,376,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

