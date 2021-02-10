JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Shares of Roche stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 1,493,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $300.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
