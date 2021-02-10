JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Trimmed by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,011 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

