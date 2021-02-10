Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $540,991.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00050937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00284036 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00106985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00071571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00198947 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.