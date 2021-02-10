Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.10

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 42996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $951,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

