JUST Market Capitalization Reaches $100.24 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $100.24 million and $199.62 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00284971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00118588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086486 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00201947 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

