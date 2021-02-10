JustLiquidity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.31 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $108.55 or 0.00242801 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 168.6% against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $17.20 million and $11.31 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00282645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00114266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00085695 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202537 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

