K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 18,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 101,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.47 million and a P/E ratio of -12.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,830 hectares located in southern California; and GDR property covering a total of 3,073 hectares situated in the Yukon Territory.

