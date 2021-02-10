Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s stock price rose 16.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 12,719,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 3,215,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

