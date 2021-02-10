KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 53,863 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

