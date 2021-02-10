KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) PT Raised to $51.00 at SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KALV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $601.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

