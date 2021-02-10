KARMA 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 82% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 84.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $863,833.97 and approximately $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003396 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00100704 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

