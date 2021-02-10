Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Major Shareholder Sells $118,000,000.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,202. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

