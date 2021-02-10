Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Down to $36.25

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $33.71. Kaspien shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 727,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Kaspien comprises approximately 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 39.85% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

