Kava.io (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $116.65 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00009190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $238.93 million and approximately $116.65 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00403618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.40 or 0.03082596 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,247,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

