KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.75

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 42604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

