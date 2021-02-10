Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $70.76 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $70.76 million and $11.67 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $353.78 or 0.00784523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00051331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00283301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00114950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00073476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00091440 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00201310 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.