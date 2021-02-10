Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.72

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.72 and traded as low as $20.66. Kelly Services shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 2,722 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $841.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

