Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Down 7.1%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s share price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.18. 6,058,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,621,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.