Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

