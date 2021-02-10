Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 31.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 31.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 129.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

HD opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $274.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

