Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

