Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $13.29. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 2,447 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director John Russell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

