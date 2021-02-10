KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,999,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after buying an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in KeyCorp by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 247,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

