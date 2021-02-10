KeyCorp Raises Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $39.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

MRVI has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.