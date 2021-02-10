Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:KIT)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) (LON:KIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON KIT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 339 ($4.43). The company had a trading volume of 685,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,429. Keystone Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

Get Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider William Kendall bought 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £50,477.50 ($65,949.18).

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.