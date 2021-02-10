Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.17. 31,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.