Kin Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $99.96 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00283523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00127986 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00393033 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

