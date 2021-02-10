Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.62. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 26,695 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 54,838 shares of company stock worth $241,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.
