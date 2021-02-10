Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $3.15. Kintara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 85,851 shares traded.

KTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $69.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

