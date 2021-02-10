KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of KKR opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 910,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

