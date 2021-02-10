KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $62.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.50 to $62.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. 152,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.