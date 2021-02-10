KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 152,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 910,450 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

