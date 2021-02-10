KKR Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

KIO stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

