KL Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on February 17th (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

KL Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. KL Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During KL Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:KLAQU opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. KL Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

