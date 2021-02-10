Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Trading Down 0.2%

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.96 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 28,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 11,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.