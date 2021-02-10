Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 1,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koç Holding AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

