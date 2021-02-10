Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.44

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.44 and last traded at $169.85, with a volume of 866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,770.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,865. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,427,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

