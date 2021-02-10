Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 10.3%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 10,375,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 5,100,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $801.20 million, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kopin by 729.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

