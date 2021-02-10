Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $11.05. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 107,405 shares trading hands.

KEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 220.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.