Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0067

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 154.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Krios has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $270.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Krios has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00023256 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

