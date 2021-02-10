KuCoin Token Hits Market Cap of $222.78 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00006031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 128.5% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $222.78 million and approximately $43.09 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.82 or 0.01133915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.19 or 0.05559204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044481 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032911 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.