KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2) Shares Down 1.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €37.00 ($43.53) and last traded at €37.20 ($43.76). Approximately 1,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.70 ($44.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.27 and a 200-day moving average of €37.42.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

