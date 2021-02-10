KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.07. Approximately 831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.50.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

