KUN (KUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,778.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00017877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $16,114.30 and approximately $11,778.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00279821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00124554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00201180 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

