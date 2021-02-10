Kure Technologies (OTCMKTS:UBSBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Kure Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSBF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.23. Kure Technologies shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Kure Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBSBF)

Kure Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Look Communications Inc, provided digital television broadcasting services to residential and business subscribers. The company was formerly known as Unique Broadband Systems, Inc and changed its name to Kure Technologies, Inc in March 2017.

