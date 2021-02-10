Kush Finance Market Cap Tops $57,474.74 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Kush Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $57,474.74 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00281747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00109114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201526 BTC.

Kush Finance Token Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,429 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

Kush Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

